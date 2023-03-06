Busy A-road through Derbyshire town reopens after crash – with two people hospitalised
A pair were taken to hospital after a crash on a major Derbyshire A-road today – which has since reopened.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along the A6 Bakewell Road at around 2.00pm today – with a car found on its side along the route.
A man and a woman were inside the vehicle and were transported from the scene of the accident to Chesterfield Royal Hospital – but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers were forced to close the A6 between the Arc Leisure Centre and the A615. Drivers were urged to avoid the area – but the route has since reopened.