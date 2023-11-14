News you can trust since 1855
A major A-road in a Derbyshire town has been shut this afternoon – with congestion building in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A610 at Ripley is currently closed in both directions due to an obstruction along the route.

The closure is in effect between the A38 and the Butterley Park pub – with no indication as to when the route will reopen fully.

Drivers have been warned that congestion is already building due to the closure – with traffic queuing in the area ahead of rush hour.

