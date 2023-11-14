Busy A-road in Derbyshire town closed in both directions ahead of rush hour – with traffic already building
A major A-road in a Derbyshire town has been shut this afternoon – with congestion building in the area.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A610 at Ripley is currently closed in both directions due to an obstruction along the route.
The closure is in effect between the A38 and the Butterley Park pub – with no indication as to when the route will reopen fully.
Drivers have been warned that congestion is already building due to the closure – with traffic queuing in the area ahead of rush hour.