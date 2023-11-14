Stagecoach replies following complaints about Chesterfield bus services after timetable changes

Stagecoach has replied to concerns by residents who have faced bus delays and cancellations following the launch of the new timetable.

The National Pensioners Convention, local councilors and MPs all calling for improvements in bus services over the last few months.

Bus providers, Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow apologised and promised changes – including training and hiring more drivers to avoid delays. At the end of October, Stagecoach introduced a new timetable, reflecting residents’ plea to have buses running later in the evening.

But Adrian Rimington, local chairman for the National Pensioners Convention, said the service is still not good enough.

He added: “They changed the timetable, but the buses are still not turning up. Over the last few days, I had half a dozen complaints about them being late or cacnelled. They seem incapable of running to the new timetable. The service is as bad as ever.”

In response a Stagecoach spokesperson said: “The changes to buses introduced on Sunday, October 29 saw improvements made to many of our services in Chesterfield.

“The changes included more buses on services 25 and 50, later evening buses from Sheffield to Chesterfield on the X17 and improved links to Markham Vale for access to employment on the 90 service.

“Most timetables were changed to improve punctuality with many services also having additional journeys introduced thanks to BSIP funding from Derbyshire County Council.

“The reliability of services in Chesterfield last week was at 96.43%. This figure was achieved despite the severe impact of roadworks on Chatsworth Road which affected both bus services as well as other road users.

“We continuously monitor timetables and listen to feedback from customers and drivers to make improvements to services, however issues such as roadworks and unpredictable congestion which both affect services are outside of our control.

“More work needs to be done by local authorities to address the impact roadworks and congestion have on bus services in Derbyshire and we’re working with partners to improve this.”