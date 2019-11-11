Businesses left counting the cost as Matlock flood water recedes

Businesses in Matlock town centre have been left counting the cost after the severe flooding which deluged the town this weekend.

This morning the floodwater which left the park and town centre under feet of water had had receded.

Matlock after the flood

The majority of shops including Marks and Spencers and Greggs were open this morning but some remained closed The Crown pub was closed as was the Tipsy Toad .

Rowena Hassett and Wiliam Young at Robert Young Florists Ltd on Crown Square Matlock have been clearing up and counting the cost since the deluge which wiped out their Christmas stock

Rowena said: "All three cellars were flooded and we have lost all our Christmas stock. We had it all down there ready to put out after today. we usually display the Christmas stock after remembrance day. The council has been brilliant - they have taken all our rubbish away this morning from outside.

"I have never seen anything like it before in the park. Unless you saw it you wouldn't really believe it."

Rowena Hassett and Wiliam Young, directors at Robert Young Florists Ltd Matlock.

Derbyshire floods in pictures: Torrential rain leads to tragedy, flooded homes, chaos on the roads and school closures

William added: "My dad Robert lives above the shop. At 2.30 am it started coming down the walls and he kept coming down to check. Within five minutes it was up to his knees. I woke up to five voicemails and two Whatsapps telling me to get down here as soon as possible

"In the cellar he was picking boxes up and the bottom was falling out of them.The support from the local people, the council and our insurers and the NFU have been amazing."

Pat Bonsall of Peak Paws and Claws pet supplies on Bakewell Road said: "It was devastating and very disheartening.

"The water came up through the floors - it didn't come over the the walls which was strange .

Matlock after the flood

"It rose to about 18 inches deep. The warehouse was even worse. and we had to take everything off the lower shelves.

They were walking the dogs about 7am Friday morning and saw the park had flooded .

They came back and took as much as they could off the bottom shelves It got to the point where it was lapping the door.

Within the hour they were up to the knees ion it.It was flowing down and they had to leave it then.

Sandbags outside the Tipsy Toad.

Stock has been damaged but before everything dries out we don't know what else.

"People that we don't even know have been round have offered help and given us teas and coffees.

"There has been good community spirit which is very nice.

"I know they make it so that the park floods to stop this part flooding but as the park level went down this came up which is a bit weird. Something needs to be done because I think this may become a regular event because of climate change etc -sooner rather than later."