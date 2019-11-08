Derbyshire floods in pictures: Torrential rain leads to tragedy, flooded homes, chaos on the roads and school closures
Heavy rain has led to major flooding in many parts of Derbyshire.
The torrential downpours have led to the tragic death of a woman in Darley Dale, traffic chaos on the county's roads and a number of school closures.
The play area at Hall Leys Park in Matlock submerged in floodwater.
Jason Chadwick
A police vehicle negotiates floodwaters at Ambergate. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The flooded grounds at All Saints' Church, South Wingfield. Photo: Chris Brown.
Chris Brown
Floodwater forced the closure of the A617 between the M1 and Horns Bridge roundabout at Chesterfield on Thursday afternoon and Friday. Photo: Brian Eyre.
Brian Eyre
