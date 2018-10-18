This is the latest high street chain set to open a store in Chesterfield

A well-known high street chain is set to open a new store in Chesterfield next month.

Toy shop The Entertainer will open their new branch on Packers Row on Saturday November 10.

The new store will be on Packers Row in Chesterfield

And shoppers who visit on the opening day will be able to enjoy a variety of live demos as well as character visits.

In addition, the first 20 families through the door at 9am will also have the opportunity to pick a gift card at random in a lucky dip, which could be worth up to £100.

