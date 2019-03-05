MP opens Eckington recruitment hub for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities

A recruitment centre dedicated to supporting people with learning difficulties and disabilities has opened its doors in Eckington.

Wayfinder Recruitment Agency, launched by Landmarks Specialist College, was opened by North Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley at Market Street on March 1. The MP said: “It was fantastic to help open Landmarks College’s new premises in Eckington and meet the staff and learners. This is another example of how we can breathe new life back into our high streets.

Official opening of Wayfinder Recruitment Agency hosted by Landmarks Specialist College, pictured is MP Lee Rowley with employer engagement manager Brian Harrison

“Landmarks do great work to help young people with learning difficulties develop skills and gain employment.

“I’ve seen for myself just how much of an impact this has on the lives of their learners.

“I look forward to seeing them prosper over the coming months and years.”