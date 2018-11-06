Lego superheroes set to make appearance at opening of Chesterfield's newest store this weekend

Special appearances by Lego characters will help celebrate the opening of Chesterfield's newest store this weekend.

Toy retailer The Entertainer is opening a new store on Packers Row in Chesterfield on Saturday November 10.

This is the latest high street chain set to open a store in Chesterfield



A grand opening event is taking place to mark the occasion, and LEGO's Batman and Robin characters will be making a special appearance at the event.

There will also be a variety of other entertainment from 9am, including balloon modelling, in-store demos, giveaways and competitions, as well as the chance to meet The Entertainer's very own Jack. Batman and Robin will be making appearances between 10am and 4pm.

Ahead of the store opening, The Entertainer will be hosting a special trolley dash for children and families who are helped by The Tiny Tim Trust, a local charity, which provides equipment and resources for children with special needs in Derbyshire.

Jennifer Anderson from The Tiny Tim Trust said: “We’re so happy to have been chosen by The Entertainer to take part in the charity trolley dash. It’s a great opportunity for our families to make special memories together. I’m sure the children will be really excited to explore the store and take some new toys home with them.”

Craig Lowe, Events Coordinator at The Entertainer added: “We are really looking forward to The Entertainer’s Grand Opening event in Chesterfield. It’ll be great for the children to meet some of their favourite life-sized characters and have their picture taken!”