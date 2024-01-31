News you can trust since 1855
Burst water main causes several cars to crash on Chesterfield road – forcing police to close route

A crash on a Chesterfield road involving a number of cars was caused by a burst water main – with the route remaining closed.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Derbyshire Police received a call just after 7.35am this morning, reporting that a car was in a hedge following a collision along Calow Lane.

A force spokesperson said: “Several other cars are also collided during the incident, which was believed to have been caused by a burst water main.

“The road was closed to allow for repair work and vehicle recovery and remains so at this time.”

Calow Lane remains closed after the collision.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that traffic is moving slowly in the area after the crash, which occurred between Hady Lane and Lower Alley.

