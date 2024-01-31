Burst water main causes several cars to crash on Chesterfield road – forcing police to close route
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police received a call just after 7.35am this morning, reporting that a car was in a hedge following a collision along Calow Lane.
A force spokesperson said: “Several other cars are also collided during the incident, which was believed to have been caused by a burst water main.
“The road was closed to allow for repair work and vehicle recovery and remains so at this time.”
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that traffic is moving slowly in the area after the crash, which occurred between Hady Lane and Lower Alley.