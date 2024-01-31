Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police received a call just after 7.35am this morning, reporting that a car was in a hedge following a collision along Calow Lane.

A force spokesperson said: “Several other cars are also collided during the incident, which was believed to have been caused by a burst water main.

“The road was closed to allow for repair work and vehicle recovery and remains so at this time.”

Calow Lane remains closed after the collision.