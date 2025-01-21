Bucks boss laments lack of quality in both penalty areas

John McGrath was disappointed with Buxton’s display on Saturday.

​John McGrath felt the lack of quality in both penalty areas was the key to his Buxton side’s defeat at home to Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

​It was a far closer encounter than the scoreline suggests. Sports scored twice late in the game to snatch all three points, but it was the highly entertaining Bucks who created the most chances from their 61 per cent possession.

Buxton went behind after just ten minutes, but Tommy Elliott restored equality seven minutes later with a low, hard strike after a Luke Brennan cut-back from the by-line. Then came the late goals, from the visitors' McCann and Booth.

McGrath had made three changes to his starting line-up following the Chester reversal a week previously, with forward Diego De Girolamo, wing-back Jack Stobbs and new loanee Bobby Faulkner stepping up.

Aggressive-style defender Faulkner is from League Two Doncaster Rovers. The talented 20-year-old Yorkshireman has made 21 appearances for Rovers but in recent times has been sent out on loan to gain experience, Buxton being his fifth temporary home.

Not surprisingly, McGrath was not impressed by Saturday's defeat.

He said afterwards: "Considering the number of opportunities we had, this should have been a win.

"In the second half we had chance after chance. But I have to admit it was a game where we weren't good enough in either box, despite being outstanding in the middle of the field. Their first two goals were from set pieces and we have to clear our lines better than that.

"Tommy scored a good goal and our attacking football pleased the crowd, but you have to put the chances away. We created enough to win two games of football."

On Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm. the Bucks were due to entertain Belper Town in the rearranged Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter-final, after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Attention then turns back to league action on Saturday, when Buxton travel to Merseyside to take on Marine, who lie third from bottom in the league standings.

They’ll then travel to Darlington next Tuesday night, who sit just a point above Buxton in the table, lying in eighth place.