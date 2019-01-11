Brass-necked Derbyshire drink-driver joked to police he had downed 210 pints

A brass-necked drink-driver who joked with police that he had consumed 210 pints when they stopped him and asked if he had been boozing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Christopher Bettney, 47, of Springvale Road, Danesmoor, was stopped by police in Danesmoor after they had received a tip-off Bettney had just left a pub.

A drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was about 4.30pm, on December 16, when police received information that a particular motor vehicle had come from a public house in North Wingfield and officers driving along Coney Green Road to Pilsley Road saw and stopped the vehicle immediately.

“He was spoken to by police and asked if he had consumed alcohol and he said 210 pints and began laughing.”

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Bettney pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted breaching an ongoing suspended prison sentence which had been imposed for matters of violence.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He’s been frank in accepting he has made a foolish decision to drive home rather than get a taxi which had been his original plan.

“He cannot think what made him drive home and he knows it was stupid and it is something he is going to pay for.”

Miss Sargent added that previous offences relating to Bettney’s suspended sentence order were dissimilar and were related to matters of violence after the breakdown of a relationship.

She also said that Bettney has been doing well with Building Better Relationship and rehabilitation programmes as part of his suspended sentence order.

Magistrates sentenced Bettney to a community order with an eight-week curfew and a 24 month driving disqualification.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Bettney’s suspended prison sentence was also extended by six months and will now end in November.