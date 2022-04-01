Bolsover allotment sheds were destroyed in huge fire “deliberately”

A large blaze which left sheds at Bolsover allotments in charred ruins was started deliberately, say firefighters

By Ben McVay
Friday, 1st April 2022, 1:13 pm

Crews from Bolsover and Shirebrook battled to douse flames at the New Station Road site for three hours after being called out around 3am on Thursday.

Pictures show balls of fire and billows of smoke coming from the wooden structures and the burned remains of the aftermath.

Firefighters described “various sheds and materials well alight” as they fought “through the night”.

Firefighters battled for three hours to douse the flames

Today a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said fire investigation had found Thursday’s blaze was a “deliberate ignition”.

She added: “We were called at 3.08am on March 31 to attend a large shed fire on an allotment on New Station Road in Bolsover.

“On arrival fire crews found a fire involving approximately four large garden sheds, using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The charred ruins of the allotment sheds

“A fire investigation into the cause of the fire has determined that it was a deliberate ignition.”

