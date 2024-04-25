Body believed to be that of missing Derbyshire man discovered by police
Officers have found a body believed to be that of a man reported missing from a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body, believed to be that of missing Alfreton man Michael, has been found.
A force spokesperson said: “His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
