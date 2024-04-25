Body believed to be that of missing Derbyshire man discovered by police

Officers have found a body believed to be that of a man reported missing from a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body, believed to be that of missing Alfreton man Michael, has been found.

A force spokesperson said: “His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace pair spotted riding motorbike dangerously through Derbyshire town centre

“Formal identification has not yet taken place and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:DerbyshirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.