Body believed to be that of missing Derbyshire man discovered by police

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body, believed to be that of missing Alfreton man Michael, has been found.

A force spokesperson said: “His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

