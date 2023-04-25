Body believed to be missing Derbyshire woman discovered in river
Officers are believed to have recovered the body of a missing Derbyshire woman from a river.
The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close to Raynesway, Derby.
Officers were searching for Josephine in the area from the evening of Sunday, April 23 – after she was reported missing to the force on the morning of Saturday, April 22.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.
“In line with mandatory procedures the force will be referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with Josephine. This was in relation to an earlier collision on Raynesway just after 12.30am on April 22, in which it is believed Josephine was involved.”