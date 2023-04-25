News you can trust since 1855
Body believed to be missing Derbyshire woman discovered in river

Officers are believed to have recovered the body of a missing Derbyshire woman from a river.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close to Raynesway, Derby.

Officers were searching for Josephine in the area from the evening of Sunday, April 23 – after she was reported missing to the force on the morning of Saturday, April 22.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.

Jo was reported missing on April 22.Jo was reported missing on April 22.
“In line with mandatory procedures the force will be referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with Josephine. This was in relation to an earlier collision on Raynesway just after 12.30am on April 22, in which it is believed Josephine was involved.”

