The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close to Raynesway, Derby.

Officers were searching for Josephine in the area from the evening of Sunday, April 23 – after she was reported missing to the force on the morning of Saturday, April 22.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.

Jo was reported missing on April 22.