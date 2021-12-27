Biker involved as 'serious' crash closes Derbyshire road
Police say a crash which closed a Derbyshire road and involved a motorbike was 'serious’.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said Dale Road, in Buxton, was shut at around 8pm on Boxing Day night.
A large number of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene of the incident.
The RPU, which released this picture of the scene, said on Twitter: “Dale Road in Buxton is shut due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist. Investigation ongoing.”
We have contacted Derbyshire Constabulary for further information.