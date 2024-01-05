News you can trust since 1855
Armed police “destroy” severely injured deer after collision that closed busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock

A deer died after suffering severe injuries following a crash along a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Matlock.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday, January 4) to reports that a car had hit a deer on the A632 Matlock Road near Slatepit Dale.

A force spokesperson said: “A number of motorists stopped to help move the animal from the road while officers attended.

“The deer was found to be severely injured and specially trained armed officers attended to destroy the animal to prevent further suffering.

The crash took place along the A632.The crash took place along the A632.
The crash took place along the A632.

“The road was closed to allow this to take place and help prevent distress to members of the public.”

