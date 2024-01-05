Armed police “destroy” severely injured deer after collision that closed busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock
Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday, January 4) to reports that a car had hit a deer on the A632 Matlock Road near Slatepit Dale.
A force spokesperson said: “A number of motorists stopped to help move the animal from the road while officers attended.
“The deer was found to be severely injured and specially trained armed officers attended to destroy the animal to prevent further suffering.
“The road was closed to allow this to take place and help prevent distress to members of the public.”