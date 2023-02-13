News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal to trace missing Derbyshire teen – with police concerned for her welfare

Officers are appealing for help locating a missing Derbyshire teenager amid concerns for her safety.

By Tom Hardwick
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Margaret was last seen at around 12.45pm today (Monday, February 13) in the Corn Market area of Derby.

The 17-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt and black tights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for Margaret’s safety, and have urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Any sightings should be reported to the police urgently.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Emergency services called to crash that saw car catch fire on busy Chesterfield road

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 560 of February 13:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DerbyshireEmergency servicesFacebookTwitter