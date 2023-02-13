Appeal to trace missing Derbyshire teen – with police concerned for her welfare
Officers are appealing for help locating a missing Derbyshire teenager amid concerns for her safety.
Margaret was last seen at around 12.45pm today (Monday, February 13) in the Corn Market area of Derby.
The 17-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt and black tights.
Officers are concerned for Margaret’s safety, and have urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 560 of February 13:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.