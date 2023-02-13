Margaret was last seen at around 12.45pm today (Monday, February 13) in the Corn Market area of Derby.

The 17-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt and black tights.

Officers are concerned for Margaret’s safety, and have urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Any sightings should be reported to the police urgently.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 560 of February 13:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

