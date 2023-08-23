A617 crash: Busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield blocked in both directions after crash
Drivers are facing delays on a major A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield this morning after a collision.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A617 Chesterfield Road this morning.
The incident took place between Bolsover Road at Glapwell and Green Lane, New Houghton.
The busy route is currently blocked in both directions, with traffic moving slowly in the affected area.