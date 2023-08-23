News you can trust since 1855
A617 crash: Busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield blocked in both directions after crash

Drivers are facing delays on a major A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield this morning after a collision.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A617 Chesterfield Road this morning.

The incident took place between Bolsover Road at Glapwell and Green Lane, New Houghton.

The busy route is currently blocked in both directions, with traffic moving slowly in the affected area.

