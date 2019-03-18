A young Chesterfield offender has been fined after he breached post-custody supervision requirements

A teenage offender has been fined after he breached supervision requirements following his release from detention by failing to attend an appointment.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 12 how Tyler Wilkinson, 18, of Bevan Drive, Chesterfield, had originally been locked-up in August after he was dealt with for an offence of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm at Derby Crown Court.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “It was one missed appointment which he failed to attend and breach proceedings were instigated and he admitted that before court.

“But he has made positive progress since his release from the detention part of the process and there is continuing work that can be done on his detention and training order.”

Wilkinson admitted failing to attend an appointment with his supervising officer on February 8.

Mr Strelley added that Wilkinson has been attending with the youth offending team and he has been subject to drug-testing and the results have been negative.

He also explained that Wilkinson, who is hoping to train as a painter and decorator, is effectively now an adult and he has to be dealt with as an adult.

Magistrates fined Wilkinson £40.