A drink-driver loses her licence and her job after she is spotted weaving across a road

A boozy motorist who thought she had been safe to drive has lost her licence and her job after she was caught over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 6 how Kelly Bourne, 31, was stopped by police on Mansfield Road, at South Normanton, following reports she had been weaving across the road.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police received a report of a vehicle driving on the A38 which was weaving in the road and almost collided with the central reservation.

“Officers waited in a lay-by and saw a vehicle come past and slow down and it was stopped and officers spoke to Miss Bourne.”

It was clear Bourne had been drinking, according to Mrs Allsop, after police could smell alcohol and there was a can of Foster’s lager in the car.

Bourne registered 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on January 20.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “Miss Bourne was fully compliant. She had been at a friend’s house in the evening and had waited to drive home and felt she had left it long enough and thought she would be fine.”

Bourne’s drink-driving offence means she has lost her licence and her job as an ambulance transport driver taking patients to appointments, according to Mr Gittins.

He said: “Kelly Bourne has made a mistake and she’s learned the hard way.”

Magistrates fined Bourne £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months but her ban can be reduced by 15 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.