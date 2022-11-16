At 8.22am today, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a fire at a flat on West Street, Eckington.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Birley in Sheffield were deployed to the address – rescuing an 80-year-old man from the property and providing trauma care at the scene.

The 80-year-old was transported to hospital for precautionary checks after receiving care at the scene.