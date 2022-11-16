80-year-old man rescued from burning flat in Derbyshire town – receiving trauma care at the scene
An 80-year old man was pulled from a burning flat by firefighters in a Derbyshire town this morning.
At 8.22am today, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a fire at a flat on West Street, Eckington.
Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Birley in Sheffield were deployed to the address – rescuing an 80-year-old man from the property and providing trauma care at the scene.
The blaze was subsequently extinguished, and the man was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for precautionary checks