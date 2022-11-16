News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

80-year-old man rescued from burning flat in Derbyshire town – receiving trauma care at the scene

An 80-year old man was pulled from a burning flat by firefighters in a Derbyshire town this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 8.22am today, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a fire at a flat on West Street, Eckington.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Birley in Sheffield were deployed to the address – rescuing an 80-year-old man from the property and providing trauma care at the scene.

READ THIS: Woman hospitalised after fire breaks out at Chesterfield apartment block – in “traumatic night” for the buildings’ residents

The 80-year-old was transported to hospital for precautionary checks after receiving care at the scene.

Most Popular

The blaze was subsequently extinguished, and the man was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for precautionary checks

DerbyshireChesterfieldDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWest StreetSheffield