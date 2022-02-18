Some of Derbyshire's biggest influencers and names on social media

11 social influencers from Derbyshire to follow on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Here’s a list of the big hitters in Derbyshire we think you should follow on social media platforms.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:59 pm

We’ve included a link to the Instagram page of each of the influencers used in this article down below.

1. Meats and Cheats

Meats and Cheats are a couple who try to make every day a cheat day - it's hard to not be enthused by their infectious energy. Link: https://www.instagram.com/meats_and_cheats/

Photo: Instagram - @meats_and_cheats

2. Mrs Green's Eco Store

Mrs Green's Eco Store, run by Vicky and Karen, is an online store dedicated to producing environmentally friendly goods. They're regular DT columnists and very active on Instagram, posting promos from time to time - they're definitely worth a follow. Link: https://www.instagram.com/mrsgreensecostore/

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mrsgreensecostore/

3. Antonia Salt

Antonia Salt made her debut in modelling at the age of 18 as an escape - she certainly hasn't looked back, nor have her 18,000 Instagram followers. Link: https://www.instagram.com/toniasaltxx/

Photo: -

4. 3 Wheeled Rambler

Naomi Wheeler from Matlock suffers from Cerebellar Ataxia. She uses a wheelchair but it doesn't stop her from living life to the fullest - and people love her for it. Link: https://www.instagram.com/3wheeledrambler/

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/3wheeledrambler/

