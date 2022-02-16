Eight famous people, celebrities and icons from Chesterfield

Here’s a selection of famous people and celebrities from Chesterfield, with a short fact file for each. From Jason Statham to Jess Cunningham, there’s some names on here you might not expect!
1. Stephen Blakeley
Born in Chesterfield and brought up in Bolsover, Steven Blakeley is known for his starring role as PC Geoff Younger from Season 14-18 of Heartbeat. He's also appeared on Coronation Street and several stage adaptations of Shakespeare plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream.
2. Morgan Swales
Figure skater Morgan Swales rose to fame on ITV's Dancing on Ice, where she was able to showcase the talents she's been working on since the age of nine. A dedicated skater, she is also an ambassador for iceSheffield.
3. Jess Cunningham
The multi-talented Jess Cunningham is known for several things - she's been on Big Brother, The Apprentice and also played a starring role in the 2014 film "Clown Kill". Originally, she was born in Dronfield.
4. Bram
Bram, whose birth name is Thomas Latimer, is a professional wrestler best known for his time in Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. He was once married to the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, Charlotte, before their divorce in 2015.
