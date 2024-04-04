These 75 spa breaks, country pubs, restaurants and hotels are perfect for a spring trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular pubs, restaurants, spas and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a weekend break this springtime.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST

If you’re looking for a scenic weekend getaway with plenty to do, Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list when it comes to potential destinations.

The area is full of great pubs and restaurants, as well as brilliant spas and places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

If you can’t decide where to go, we’ve complied a list of 75 of the county’s most popular spots – making it easy to find a part of the region that will be ideal for you.

READ THIS: 16 photos offer glimpse inside new sports bar in Derbyshire town – offering cocktails, pizzas and entertainment

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the places that would be perfect for a long weekend in the Peak District.

1. Start planning your Peak District break

These are some of the places that would be perfect for a long weekend in the Peak District. Photo: Casa Hotels Group/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireGooglePeak District