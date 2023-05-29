News you can trust since 1855
Here are nine great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District

As thoughts turn to summer and the prospect of a quick getaway – here we are celebrating all things great about the Peak District.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 29th May 2023, 12:09 BST

The beauty spot was the country’s first area to be declared a national park over 70 years ago in April 1951 and is home to many picturesque places.

Here are nine of the best towns and villages where you could stay in and around the Peak Park for a fabulous staycation.

Hathersage is a Peak District gem, well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village.

Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.

Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available.

