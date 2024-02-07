Bakewell and Matlock have been ranked inside the top 10 places in the UK for staycations – with Bakewell finishing fourth and Matlock coming in at sixth place.
The ranking was compiled by experts from GoOutdoors, who researched a range of destinations across the country. They scored each place based on things to do, nature tours, hiking trails and the cost of local transport – before giving a score out of 10.
These photos show why Bakewell and Matlock were ranked so highly – will you visit either of these towns in 2024?
1. Staycation hotspots
Matlock and Bakewell have been named among the best UK staycation destinations. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Bakewell
Bakewell was given a 7.81/10 rating. A GoOutdoors spokesperson said: “The biggest town in the Peak District National Park, Bakewell is perhaps best known for its unique and tasty Bakewell tart. However, there is much more that this humble market town has to offer.” Photo: jason chadwick
3. Ideal for nature lovers
They continued: “A great location for nature lovers and walkers alike, Bakewell has over 205 hiking trails per 10,000 people. One of its best hiking trails is the Lathkill Dale Waterfall Hike to Sheepwash Bridge, a 7.2-km out-and-back trail with a 17th-century packhorse bridge.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Plenty of sightseeing options
The spokesperson added: “Not only is the town situated in an ideal location on the banks of the River Wye, but it is surrounded by mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards – perfect for sightseeing.” Photo: jason chadwick