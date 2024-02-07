Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.

These are 22 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.

The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

The Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen on March 4 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.