News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

22 new pubs that opened over the last 12 months, locals that closed down and venues set to launch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.

READ THIS: We visited kooky Derbyshire cafe and shop for a cuppa and cake: “It’s tea lover’s heaven”

These are 22 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.

The last 12 months have seen lots of changes across the county when it comes to local pubs.

1. Derbyshire pubs

The last 12 months have seen lots of changes across the county when it comes to local pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

2. The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen on March 4 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.

3. The Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen on March 4 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs.

4. The Rectory, Chesterfield

The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield