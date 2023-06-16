Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel named as best hotel across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in prestigious industry awards

The Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane announced that it has claimed a renowned industry prize, being crowned as the best hotel across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire at the Muddy Awards – hosted by lifestyle guide Muddy Stilettos.

Dawn-Elizabeth Rudd, head of communications for the Casa Hotel Group, said: “We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Casa Hotel has been crowned with the prestigious Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Muddy Stilettos Award 2023 in the Best Hotel/Inn category.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us. Your votes have played an integral part in securing this esteemed recognition. We’re truly grateful for your support and trust in Casa Hotel.

“But the journey doesn’t end here! We are delighted to announce that as winners in our regional category, Casa Hotel has automatically advanced to the next stage of the competition – The National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023. These awards will be judged by the editors over the coming weeks.

“The national finals will determine the ‘best of the best' and results will be shared on July 26. We are honoured to be among the top contenders in this prestigious competition, and we are determined to give our best to bring home this ultimate accolade. Until then we’ll continue to celebrate this momentous achievement.

