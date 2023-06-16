News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire motorway death crash fear over drink-drive suspect’s car

Police who arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire, say the state of her smashed-up vehicle could have caused a fatal crash
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the woman driver at the M1 services at Tibshelf, after her vehicle had been reported by several road users on the motorway.

A spokesperson said: “Female driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving whilst unfit. Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal road traffic collision.”

Police say the car was in such a bad state, it was lucky it didn't cause a fatatl crash on the M1Police say the car was in such a bad state, it was lucky it didn't cause a fatatl crash on the M1
