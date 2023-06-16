Derbyshire motorway death crash fear over drink-drive suspect’s car
Police who arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire, say the state of her smashed-up vehicle could have caused a fatal crash
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the woman driver at the M1 services at Tibshelf, after her vehicle had been reported by several road users on the motorway.
A spokesperson said: “Female driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving whilst unfit. Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal road traffic collision.”