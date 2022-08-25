Amazing Derbyshire staycation destinations that are right on our doorstep

2. The Stables at Riber Hall, Matlock

Situated on the grounds of the privately owned Riber Hall in Matlock and tucked away behind a beautiful walled garden enclosure are The Stables at Riber Hall. It is unique and exclusive luxury at its very finest with these beautifully converted former stables sleeping groups of up to 24 people in ten bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Each bedroom is decorated with exquisite detail and the downstairs offers spacious living spaces with a giant conservatory, sitting room, kitchen / dining room and more. Rates start from approximately £2,000 per night (or £83 per person per night if it is a full house.) The Stables Riber Hall, Riber, Matlock,. Tel: 01629 636 203

Photo: Submitted