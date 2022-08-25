Amazing Derbyshire staycation destinations that are right on our doorstep

The best part is that there are options to suit all budgets. You can have a lavish getaway or a blast on a budget and still have the time of your life this summer.
Here are some of my favourite places to stay that are both unique and off the beaten tourist track.
1. Lambs Glamping Pods, Chesterfield
The mega sized glamping pods at Lambs Glamping are surrounded by nature and sleep up to six people comfortably. They come with a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, dining area and outside patio and seating area. You receive a welcome pack with kitchen and bathroom essentials upon arrival and enjoy total privacy for the duration of the visit. There’s even one pod that has a hot tub for your exclusive use – taking star gazing to a new level.
Moorhay Farm, High lane, Wigley, Chesterfield. Tel:07811285467
Photo: Submitted
2. The Stables at Riber Hall, Matlock
Situated on the grounds of the privately owned Riber Hall in Matlock and tucked away behind a beautiful walled garden enclosure are The Stables at Riber Hall.
It is unique and exclusive luxury at its very finest with these beautifully converted former stables sleeping groups of up to 24 people in ten bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Each bedroom is decorated with exquisite detail and the downstairs offers spacious living spaces with a giant conservatory, sitting room, kitchen / dining room and more.
Rates start from approximately £2,000 per night (or £83 per person per night if it is a full house.)
The Stables Riber Hall, Riber, Matlock,. Tel: 01629 636 203
Photo: Submitted
3. Tom’s Barn & Douglas’ Barn, Near Ashbourne
Quaint, cosy and stocked with all the mod cons. You can choose from the more spacious surroundings of the doggy friendly Tom’s Barn, a quirky self-catering luxury cottage. Or opt to stay in Douglas’ Barn and enjoy an intimate night for two (without the dogs) and appreciate the nooks and crannies of this former cow shed. A night here is approx. £400
Orchard Farm, Parwich, Nr. Ashbourne. Tel: 01335 390 519
Photo: Submitted
4. The Treehouses at Callow Hall, Ashbourne
You can stay ‘in the house’ or ‘in the wild’ at Callow Hall and if it’s a bit of wilderness that you crave, the self-catering treehouses are your best bet.
Commanding enchanting views over ancient woodlands, the treehouses are camouflaged in wilderness and sleep up to five comfortably. Comfortably meaning five-star luxury with two ensuite bedrooms, a full kitchen, a wrap-around deck, and an outdoor bathtub.
Rates start from approx. £250 per night off-peak and advance booking is highly recommended.
Callow Hall, Mappleton, Ashbourne. Telephone: 01335 300900
Photo: Submitted