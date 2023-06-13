27 of the best hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District based on Google reviews – perfect for a summer staycation
Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Whether you’re looking for a summer holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 27 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.
READ THIS: 23 brand new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year
All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.