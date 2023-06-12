A number of new pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since June 2022.

1 . Armisteads, Chesterfield The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a 'relaxed' atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June last year. Photo: Google

3 . The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

4 . The Woodside, Chesterfield The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google