News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
These are some of the latest pubs to have opened or relaunched across the county.These are some of the latest pubs to have opened or relaunched across the county.
These are some of the latest pubs to have opened or relaunched across the county.

23 brand new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year

A number of new pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

READ THIS: 15 great photos show Derbyshire and Chesterfield during the 1990s

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since June 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June last year.

2. The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June last year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

3. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp.

4. The Woodside, Chesterfield

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak District