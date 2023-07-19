26 of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most breathtaking places – including stunning waterfalls, scenic walks and remarkable attractions

These breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks are among the places you need to visit on your next trip into Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.
Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county, these are 23 places that should feature on your bucket list.
1. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
2. Kinder Downfall
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573
3. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026
4. Blackden Brook
This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © steven ruffles - geograph.org.uk/p/4105532