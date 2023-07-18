News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the establishments with poor food hygiene scores.

20 takeaways, cafes, pubs and restaurants with the worst food hygiene scores across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Heanor, Belper, Ilkeston and more

These are 20 of the cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants with the poorest food hygiene ratings across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are 20 of the worst rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of July 17 2023.

Zaika was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on February 16 2023.

1. Zaika, Wardgate Way, Chesterfield

Zaika was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on February 16 2023. Photo: Google

Simply Chinese@The Rock was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by North East Derbyshire District Council on September 29 2022.

2. Simply Chinese @ The Rock, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield

Simply [email protected] Rock was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by North East Derbyshire District Council on September 29 2022. Photo: Google

Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on February 8 2023.

3. Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway, Breach Road, Marlpool, Heanor

Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on February 8 2023. Photo: Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway, Breach Road, Marlpool, Heanor

Pebley Inn was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on November 4 2022.

4. Pebley Inn, Rotherham Road, Barlborough

Pebley Inn was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on November 4 2022. Photo: Google

