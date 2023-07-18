These are 20 of the cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants with the poorest food hygiene ratings across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are 20 of the worst rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of July 17 2023.

Zaika, Wardgate Way, Chesterfield Zaika was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on February 16 2023.

Simply Chinese @ The Rock, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield Simply [email protected] Rock was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by North East Derbyshire District Council on September 29 2022.

Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway, Breach Road, Marlpool, Heanor Happy Hill Chinese Takeaway was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on February 8 2023.

Pebley Inn, Rotherham Road, Barlborough Pebley Inn was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on November 4 2022.

