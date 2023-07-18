News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Popular Peddler Market event set to return to Chesterfield later this year after “hugely successful launch”

Chesterfield residents can look forward to the return of Peddler Market later this year – after their “hugely successful” first event in the town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Peddler Market, an event that attracts thousands of monthly visitors in Sheffield, arrived in Chesterfield for the first time at the end of June.

It brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, entertainment and bespoke products in New Square – with residents flocking to the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organisers have now confirmed that the Peddler Market will return to Chesterfield town centre later this year. A social media post from the team behind the event said: “Chesterfield, We're coming back! Following the hugely successful launch of Peddler Market Chesterfield last month, we're chuffed to announce we're back in September!”

Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield in September.Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield in September.
Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield in September.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Plan for new Chesterfield police headquarters and custody suite explores former factory site

The event will run on Friday, September 15 between 4.00pm and 10.00pm, and from noon till 9.30pm on Saturday, September 16.

Related topics:Sheffield