Popular Peddler Market event set to return to Chesterfield later this year after “hugely successful launch”
Peddler Market, an event that attracts thousands of monthly visitors in Sheffield, arrived in Chesterfield for the first time at the end of June.
It brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, entertainment and bespoke products in New Square – with residents flocking to the event.
The organisers have now confirmed that the Peddler Market will return to Chesterfield town centre later this year. A social media post from the team behind the event said: “Chesterfield, We're coming back! Following the hugely successful launch of Peddler Market Chesterfield last month, we're chuffed to announce we're back in September!”
The event will run on Friday, September 15 between 4.00pm and 10.00pm, and from noon till 9.30pm on Saturday, September 16.