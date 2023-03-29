21 of the best hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for an Easter holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 21 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The George, Hathersage The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Cavendish Hotel, Baslow The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google Photo Sales