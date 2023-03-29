News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

21 of the best hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:22 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for an Easter holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 21 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.”

1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as "amazing" and complimented the "friendly staff."

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its "warm and cosy rooms."

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "relaxing spa" and "amazing staff."

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a "real treasure of the Peak District."

