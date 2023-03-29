The underground structure is believed to have been built in 1728 by the 2nd Duke of Devonshire as an ‘earthe house’ to store ice from the nearby Canal Pond in the days long before there were electric freezers around.

Chatsworth House Trust was recently granted listed building consent from Peak District National Park Authority to carry out works on the antiquated structure to ensure its safety and prevent access by unauthorised visitors.

The design and access statement said: “The ice house is accessed through an opening in the drystone retaining walls of roughly coursed squared sandstone leading to a below-ground passage.

The underground tunnel leading to the hidden Chatsworth Chamber

“This tunnel, built in vaulted stonework, leads north-east towards the ice house domed chamber. The floor level within the chamber is considerably lower than that of the passage. Unauthorized access via the tunnel could lead to accidents to those unaware of the drop into the chamber.”

Approval was granted to fix a new steel gate at the entrance of the tunnel to restrict access, repair and replace cramps and stones framing the opening and add a new stainless steel inset at the existing opening to support the stone cover.

The Chatsworth estate reopened for the 2023 season this month, with a special exhibition of newly commissioned contemporary artworks. ‘Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth’ features works by 16 designers spread throughout the house and garden.