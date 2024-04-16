The weekend is set to bring sunny weather to Derbyshire, with highs of 17° – making it the perfect time to visit one of the county’s great pubs and soak in the stunning local scenery.

These 18 venues offer some of the best views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . Scenic pubs These pubs are all recommended for their great views. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,609 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 464 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google Photo Sales