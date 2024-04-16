13 of the best garden centres where you can enjoy the sunny weather this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST

This week has started miserably, with rain and hail battering Derbyshire, but the weather is set to improve ahead of the weekend – with highs of 17° expected on Sunday.

With warmer conditions arriving soon, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

1. 9406EE77-6818-4A73-995A-551C21329228.jpeg

These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

3. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

4. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

