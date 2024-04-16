This week has started miserably, with rain and hail battering Derbyshire, but the weather is set to improve ahead of the weekend – with highs of 17° expected on Sunday.
With warmer conditions arriving soon, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.
We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.
READ THIS: 11 places across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are loved by celebrities – including pubs, restaurants and beauty spots
All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.