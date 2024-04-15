Derbyshire is home to plenty of great pubs, restaurants and scenic beauty spots – but where do celebrities visit when they find themselves in the area?
1. Famous fans of Derbyshire and the Peak District
Russell Crowe is one of a number of celebrities to have visited the area - heaping praise on Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
2. Tom Cruise - Bakewell
Tom – who was rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street last month. The film star is a regular in the area, last visiting the Peak District in 2021 for the filming of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which featured a spectacular scene with a train plunging over the edge of the former Dalton quarry in Stoney Middleton. Photo: Bryan Bedder - Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
3. Liam Gallagher - Stoney Middleton
The former Oasis frontman visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton back in 2023, during a holiday in the Peak District. Peter Grafton, who owns the highly rated chippy, said that the rock star ordered a selection of food - including fish, pie, peas, curry, battered sausage and chips. Gallagher is not the only famous face from the Britpop era to have visited the village - with Jarvis Cocker of Pulp also being spotted in the area. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4. Russell Crowe - Chatsworth
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has praised the Peak District in the past. He said: “I have seen magnificent buildings, mountains, oceans, waterfalls and everything but the Peak District is right up there and you will have to go a very long way to find a building and grounds anywhere near as nice as Chatsworth House. It is magnificent.” Russell also filmed parts of Robin Hood (2009) at Dovedale and praised the area’s natural beauty - and complimented Derbyshire’s “friendly and respectful” residents. Photo: Getty Images - Gabriel Kuchta