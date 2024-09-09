We visited new pet store after launch in Chesterfield town centre – and these 12 photos show what is on offer

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 20:02 BST
A store giving dog owners the chance to purchase high-quality, natural treats and other supplies has opened in Chesterfield Market Hall.

Rosie Roo’s has opened at the Market Hall – and the Derbyshire Times were invited along to see what the business was offering for pet owners in Chesterfield.

These 12 photos show what you can find for your furry friends at Rosie Roo’s – will you be visiting the next time you’re in the town centre?

Adam Blackett, pictured here, is the owner of Rosie Roo’s.

Adam Blackett, pictured here, is the owner of Rosie Roo's.

Rosie Roo’s treats currently caters mainly to dog owners, but also stocks some treats that are suitable for cats. Since opening in recent weeks, the shop is working towards supplying goods for all pets.

Rosie Roo's treats currently caters mainly to dog owners, but also stocks some treats that are suitable for cats. Since opening in recent weeks, the shop is working towards supplying goods for all pets.

On top of treats for your furry friends, Rosie Roo’s now provides hay and straw for bedding, and feeds for parrots and budgies - along with toys and accessories for dogs and cats.

On top of treats for your furry friends, Rosie Roo's now provides hay and straw for bedding, and feeds for parrots and budgies - along with toys and accessories for dogs and cats.

Business owner Adam Blackett said: “We started the shop because we recently had a family dog pass away from complications due to her diet. We got a new family dog, Rosie, hence the name of the shop!”

Business owner Adam Blackett said: "We started the shop because we recently had a family dog pass away from complications due to her diet. We got a new family dog, Rosie, hence the name of the shop!"

