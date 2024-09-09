Rosie Roo’s has opened at the Market Hall – and the Derbyshire Times were invited along to see what the business was offering for pet owners in Chesterfield.
These 12 photos show what you can find for your furry friends at Rosie Roo’s – will you be visiting the next time you’re in the town centre?
1. New pet shop
Adam Blackett, pictured here, is the owner of Rosie Roo’s. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Plans to stock goods for all pets
Rosie Roo’s treats currently caters mainly to dog owners, but also stocks some treats that are suitable for cats. Since opening in recent weeks, the shop is working towards supplying goods for all pets. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Products on offer for pet owners
On top of treats for your furry friends, Rosie Roo’s now provides hay and straw for bedding, and feeds for parrots and budgies - along with toys and accessories for dogs and cats. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Inspiration behind the business
Business owner Adam Blackett said: “We started the shop because we recently had a family dog pass away from complications due to her diet. We got a new family dog, Rosie, hence the name of the shop!” Photo: Brian Eyre
