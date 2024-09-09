Popular Chesterfield pub closes for refurbishment – with doors opening again this weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:19 BST
A Chesterfield pub has closed its doors for a refurbishment – and will be welcoming customers back again this weekend.

The Anchor, located on Factory Street in Brampton, has closed for a brief period to allow for a refurbishment to take place.

Photos shared on the pub’s Facebook page show that work is well underway – with the venue set to open its doors again at 4.00pm on Friday, September 13.

The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 194 Google reviews - and was praised for its “absolutely amazing Sunday lunch.”

