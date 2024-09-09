A pub in Chesterfield is set to be placed up for sale – with the landlord expressing his gratitude for the “amazing” customers who had visited the venue over the last four years.

Hasland Hops, located on Mansfield Road in Hasland, is going on the market – with the current landlord making the difficult decision after opening the venue in 2020.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that the hops is going up for sale. Five years ago I came up with an idea and have seen it through to become the place it is today, trading for over four years. Each year it has grown, year on year, and continues to grow through some of the toughest conditions (Covid-19 for the early part).

“I’ve met some amazing people and made lifelong friends – the customers have made it the success it is today and I thank you all for that.

“I need to make some changes to my working hours and for the benefit of myself and my family, hence the reason for the sale.”

They said that Hasland Hops was a profitable business already, with the potential to expand the venue’s opening hours to increase revenues further.

They added: “The bar is running sweet and generates a very attractive turnover/profit, opening just 35 hours a week currently. We have very low overheads and an excellent team of bar staff, a cleaner, local beer suppliers and entertainers to continue if needed.

“There’s massive scope to open longer hours and days to increase profit/turnover and it would sustain a partnership/couple or a person with help from staff – as I‘m using a fraction of my permitted trading hours. A transferable premises licence and options to take over the existing lease, or after speaking to the landlord, a new longer lease can be negotiated (just need a credit check and reference).

“The hops will open as usual until a new owner is found so no changes there, just business as usual.”

The pub is on the market for £70,000 (ono), which includes the leasehold sale, all fixtures and fittings, and the venue’s website and Facebook page.

The pub spokesperson said: “I can also help for a short period to settle you in and hand over the place if needed. Serious enquiries only - the hops will be going on formal selling sites soon if nobody enquires from the post.”

For more information or to enquire about purchasing the venue, head to the pub’s Facebook page here.