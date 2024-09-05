We take you back to the 1960s and 70s with these fantastic pictures captured by our photographers

By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:43 BST
We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fascinating black and white photos showing how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.

From Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Matlock and Buxton, these images show shops and long lost buildings to take us back to the way we were 60 and 50 years ago.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Market Street Clay Cross,1962.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Market Street Clay Cross,1962. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Pilsley railway station, 1961.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Pilsley railway station, 1961. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
North Higham Ladies FC, 1961

3. Retro Derbyshire

North Higham Ladies FC, 1961 Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Belper's King Street, 1964.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Belper's King Street, 1964. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireMatlockBuxtonClay Cross
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice