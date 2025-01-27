The 34 shops, restaurants and businesses that Derbyshire Times readers want to arrive in Chesterfield over 2025 – including John Lewis, Flannels, Five Guys, Zara and more

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
These are the shops, restaurants and businesses that our readers want to see launch in Chesterfield town centre over 2025.

With 2025 underway, we asked our readers what businesses they wanted to see arrive in Chesterfield over the coming months.

They responded with a wide range of suggestions – from new restaurants and cinemas to major national retailers.

The 34 businesses that our readers want to see launch on Chesterfield’s high street in 2025 can be found below – is there anything else you think we should add?

These are the businesses our readers want to see launched in Chesterfield over 2025.

1. Businesses to launch in Chesterfield during 2025

These are the businesses our readers want to see launched in Chesterfield over 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Light was one of the businesses our readers wanted to see arrive in Chesterfield.

2. The Light cinema

The Light was one of the businesses our readers wanted to see arrive in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

John Lewis was also suggested by one of our readers.

3. John Lewis

John Lewis was also suggested by one of our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

A number of people who responded said they would like to see more plus size clothes shops in the town centre.

4. Plus size clothes shops

A number of people who responded said they would like to see more plus size clothes shops in the town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

