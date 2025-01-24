These photos offer a glimpse inside award-winning Derbyshire chip shop – recently named among the best in the UK

3 . Experience in the family business

Jay and his family are from Long Eaton - and he said that he was raised working in the chip shops owned by his relatives. He said: “I’ve been in the fish and chip industry since I was 13, within our family businesses - I’ve got experience of opening up and running busy shops, and this is the first one I’ve done on my own. My father, who was a chef, taught us how to fry. He taught us how to cook at a young age and we use the same philosophy - we don’t give anything to customers that we wouldn’t eat ourselves.” Photo: Sea Blue Fisheries