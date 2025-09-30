Long-established Chesterfield business launches biggest clearance sale ahead of closure of town centre store

A major jewellery sale will begin in Chesterfield this weekend as long-established jewellers C W Sellors, located at 5 Low Pavement, launches its biggest ever clearance event ahead of the closure of its town centre store.

The family-run business, which has proudly served Chesterfield for 31 years since first opening its doors in 1994, has become well known for its luxury collections, bespoke jewellery, and introducing customers to new brands. Over the decades, it has established itself as a trusted name on the high street and an important part of the town’s retail community.

As part of the closing-down sale, all items in-store will be reduced and with a wide selection up to 60 percent off its original ticket priced. This will include offers on diamond jewellery, coloured gemstones, and exquisite ruby, emerald, and sapphire pieces of all descriptions.

To make the event even more special, every visitor will also be invited to take part in a “Spin to Win” competition, giving customers the chance to win a wide range of fun prizes throughout the sale.

Sales Manager Elizabeth Briggs, who oversees all retail operations for C W Sellors explained: “You simply can’t usually buy jewellery of this quality at such discounted prices. Our Chesterfield store closure offers a unique opportunity for our loyal customers to secure an extraordinary investment across a wide range of product.”

Commenting on the move away from Chesterfield, Elizabeth added, “While we are sad to be closing our Chesterfield store, it was simply a business decision based around how we continue to best serve the local area. We remain fully committed to our Derbyshire roots and look forward to continuing to welcome both loyal and new customers to our stores in Bakewell, Matlock and Ashbourne.”

The Chesterfield closing-down sale begins at 9.30am this Saturday (4th October) and will run throughout the month, ending on Saturday 1st November.