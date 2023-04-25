Budget supermarket chain Lidl has released a long list of desired locations for new stores, including a series of towns and villages in Derbyshire.

These potential Derbyshire sites are part of a huge UK-wide list, with hundreds of areas earmarked by the company as it plans an expansion.

Lidl is one of the fastest growing supermarkets in the country, having already opened 15 new stores this year – with plans to launch a further 10 before the end of 2023.

Derbyshire could be set to welcome a number of new Lidl stores.

The company is looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces, 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. They also want town centre or edge of centre and retail park sites.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country. We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.

“This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

The full list of potential new Lidl sites in Derbyshire can be found below:

Alfreton - relocation site needed

Ashbourne

Bakewell

Belper

Derby - Allestree/Oakwood

Derby - Borrowash/Spondon

Hilton

Littleover

Heanor

Ilkeston

Matlock

Mickleover

Sinfin

Somercotes

South Normanton

Swadlincote - South

