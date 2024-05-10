Food hall, night club, bowling alley and flats – Derbyshire Times readers share their hopes for the future of historic Eyres building in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th May 2024, 11:41 BST
The former Eyres site in Chesterfield town centre will be sold this month – and Derbyshire Times readers have shared their thoughts on what they would like to see happen to the prominent building.

Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive.

The business owed millions of pounds when it closed, with debts to staff, customers and HMRC – but the empty building will soon be given a new lease of life.

Property agents have confirmed this week that the sale of the landmark building will go through within days.

Debbie Thompson, of Innes England, said: “The sale has taken a while to get there although we are due to complete on May 17.”

The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.

READ THIS: Photos show “stunning transformation” of pub in Derbyshire town – as new team takes the helm and introduces dog-friendly rooms

Derbyshire Times readers have suggested what they would like to see happen with the building once the sale is finalised – what are your hopes for the future of the former Eyres site?

Derbyshire Times readers have shared their thoughts on the future of the former Eyres building - and what they would like to see happen to the site.

1. Future of Eyres

Derbyshire Times readers have shared their thoughts on the future of the former Eyres building - and what they would like to see happen to the site. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Karen Stringer-Jakins said: “A department store would be amazing.”

2. Department store

Karen Stringer-Jakins said: “A department store would be amazing.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bridget Marie said: “Tenpin/Houdini’s in Sheffield is great, this would be a fab use for this building as Chesterfield needs more to entertain people of all ages.”

3. Bowling alley or escape rooms

Bridget Marie said: “Tenpin/Houdini’s in Sheffield is great, this would be a fab use for this building as Chesterfield needs more to entertain people of all ages.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Noah Rodgers said: “Could make it into a cutlery works style thing quite easily and then some entertainment on the upper floors.”

4. Food hall and bar

Noah Rodgers said: “Could make it into a cutlery works style thing quite easily and then some entertainment on the upper floors.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire TimesHMRCDerbyshire