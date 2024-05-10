Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive.

The business owed millions of pounds when it closed, with debts to staff, customers and HMRC – but the empty building will soon be given a new lease of life.

Property agents have confirmed this week that the sale of the landmark building will go through within days.

Debbie Thompson, of Innes England, said: “The sale has taken a while to get there although we are due to complete on May 17.”

The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.

Derbyshire Times readers have suggested what they would like to see happen with the building once the sale is finalised – what are your hopes for the future of the former Eyres site?

