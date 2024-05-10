Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive.
The business owed millions of pounds when it closed, with debts to staff, customers and HMRC – but the empty building will soon be given a new lease of life.
Property agents have confirmed this week that the sale of the landmark building will go through within days.
Debbie Thompson, of Innes England, said: “The sale has taken a while to get there although we are due to complete on May 17.”
The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.
READ THIS: Photos show “stunning transformation” of pub in Derbyshire town – as new team takes the helm and introduces dog-friendly rooms
Derbyshire Times readers have suggested what they would like to see happen with the building once the sale is finalised – what are your hopes for the future of the former Eyres site?