Festive opening hours for Chesterfield shops including Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda and more – across Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:48 BST
These are the opening times for some of Chesterfield’s biggest shops and supermarkets over the festive season.

Whether you still need to get some gifts ahead of the big day, or you’re looking forward to heading to the shops after Christmas, Chesterfield is sure to be busy over the coming weeks.

These are some of the all-important opening times for supermarkets and stores across the town – so you have all the information you need over the festive season.

Christmas Eve: 5.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 5.00am - 7.00pm New Year’s Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm

2. Tesco Extra

Christmas Eve: 5.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year's Eve: 5.00am - 7.00pm New Year's Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm

Christmas Eve: 6.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: Closed New Year’s Eve: 8.00am - 7.00pm New Year’s Day: Closed

3. Marks and Spencer

Christmas Eve: 6.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: Closed New Year's Eve: 8.00am - 7.00pm New Year's Day: Closed

Christmas Eve: 6.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 7.00am - 7.00pm New Year’s Day: 8.00am - 8.00pm.

4. Sainsbury's

Christmas Eve: 6.00am - 7.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year's Eve: 7.00am - 7.00pm New Year's Day: 8.00am - 8.00pm.

